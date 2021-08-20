PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 493,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,460,917 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

