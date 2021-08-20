PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.67. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 95,942.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

