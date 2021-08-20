Peanut (NUX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,434,430 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

