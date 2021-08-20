PegNet (PEG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,458.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $526,847.16 and $28,458.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00141401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00149954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,740.25 or 1.00251690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.30 or 0.00922094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00707416 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

