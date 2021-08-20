Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 35,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,524,281.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

