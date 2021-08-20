Pendle Market Capitalization Achieves $32.68 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Pendle has a total market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00138973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,537.67 or 0.99974145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00923601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.56 or 0.00715885 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.