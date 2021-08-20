PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $21.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.53 million and the lowest is $20.09 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

