Pepe Cash Hits Market Cap of $17.81 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $17.81 million and $268.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00150055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.78 or 0.99867100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00906619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00711641 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

