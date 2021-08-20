Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $114.18 on Major Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $154,430.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $114.18 or 0.00234738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.91 or 0.00844775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

