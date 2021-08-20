Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

PWP has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

PWP opened at $13.29 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

