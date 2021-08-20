Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,863 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

