Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

