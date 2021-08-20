Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.99 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
