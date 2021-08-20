Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.99 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

