Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $20.88. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 57,171 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

