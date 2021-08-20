Peter John Martin Harding Acquires 4,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

REGI stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 42,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,918. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.