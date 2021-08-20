Peter John Martin Harding Acquires 4,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
REGI stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 42,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,918. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.