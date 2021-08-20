Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,902 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

