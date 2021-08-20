Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 33.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $93,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $52.13. 976,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

