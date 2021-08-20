Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,709,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,308,000 after purchasing an additional 518,025 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

