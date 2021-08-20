Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. 954,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

