PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 286,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,535. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.