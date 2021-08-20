Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Down 2.7%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.82. 385,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,026,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.