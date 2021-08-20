Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.46 ($0.25). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 18.98 ($0.25), with a volume of 7,519,958 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £751.09 million and a PE ratio of -21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.