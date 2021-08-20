Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,011 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Pfizer worth $481,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 33,487,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

