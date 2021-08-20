PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 259,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 93,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.