Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $14,646.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00150912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.61 or 0.99643034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00913085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.93 or 0.06734225 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

