Phantasma Energy Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $24,286.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00147326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.63 or 0.99969027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.00911741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.06658509 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

