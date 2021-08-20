PHI Token Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $832.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00823979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

