Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $24.70 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

