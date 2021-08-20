Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.67. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.