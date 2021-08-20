Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 448,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $88.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

