Phore (PHR) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Phore has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $18,692.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00185449 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,805,811 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

