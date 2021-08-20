PieDAO DEFI++ Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $6,506.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00009345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00150912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.61 or 0.99643034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00913085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.93 or 0.06734225 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars.

