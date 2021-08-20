PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $222,182.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,422,942 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

