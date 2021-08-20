Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

