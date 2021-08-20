Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,409 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

