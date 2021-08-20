Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.12% of Limelight Networks worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.40 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.