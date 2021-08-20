Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,859 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.