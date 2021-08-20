Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 5,182 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.07. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

