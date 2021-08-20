Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

