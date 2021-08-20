Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

MGM stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.