Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.93 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34.

