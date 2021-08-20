Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.91 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $241,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.