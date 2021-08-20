Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Cytokinetics worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $15,616,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,794 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $1,499,845. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

