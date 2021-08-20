Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.84 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.01 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.