Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

