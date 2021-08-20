Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,256 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $673.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $666.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

