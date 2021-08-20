Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,204 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 256.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

