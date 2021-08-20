Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $55.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

