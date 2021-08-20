Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 833.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

