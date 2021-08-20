Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,169 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $230.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

